AVINOC Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $99.17 million and $290,416.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

