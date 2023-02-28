Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity at Aziyo Biologics

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at $210,259.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 768,098 shares of company stock worth $3,637,112 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.82% of Aziyo Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZYO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.