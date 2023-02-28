Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Stock Up 1.4 %

SIX2 traded up €1.70 ($1.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €121.10 ($128.83). 29,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 1-year low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 1-year high of €140.50 ($149.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20.

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

