Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Has $28.80 Million Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lessened its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,000 shares during the quarter. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 113,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.