Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 90,201 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,201 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

ORCL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

