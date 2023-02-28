Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 685,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $28.85.

