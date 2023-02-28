Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 126,030 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,922,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 538,252 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

