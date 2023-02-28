Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 1,708,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.