Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 36 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,248. The company has a market capitalization of $298.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

