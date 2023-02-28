Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 36 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $400.10. 1,922,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,248. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

