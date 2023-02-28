Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,116,000 after purchasing an additional 461,336 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

KR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 1,100,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,527. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

