Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,559. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

