Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 9,642 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 274,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

