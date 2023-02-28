Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,290,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,865,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

