Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.68. 10,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

