Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

