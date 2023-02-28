Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,238 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 226,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,999 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

