Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 241,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock worth $26,312,347 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

