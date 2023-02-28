Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 386,939 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.13.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

