Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,700 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.94. 100,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

