Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. 287,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

