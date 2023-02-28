Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $7.38 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Balancer has a total market cap of $350.12 million and $26.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00031715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,622,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,449,051 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

