Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on April 13th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

BBDO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

