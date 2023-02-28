Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on April 13th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
BBDO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.55.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
