Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $1.79 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Bancolombia comprises about 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.
Bancolombia Trading Up 0.2 %
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
