Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $1.79 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Bancolombia comprises about 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.2 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

