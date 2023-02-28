Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

OXY stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,621,974. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

