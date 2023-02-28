Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 890,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,953 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $52.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

