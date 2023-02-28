Bank OZK Acquires 218 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,934. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

