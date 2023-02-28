Bank OZK Buys 137 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.26. 1,418,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

