Bank OZK Sells 304 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank OZK reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 482,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,126. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

