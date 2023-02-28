Bank OZK Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

