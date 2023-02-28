Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

BNZL traded down GBX 106.24 ($1.28) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,981.76 ($35.98). 1,551,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,770. The stock has a market cap of £10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,944 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,917.70.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

