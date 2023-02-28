Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $10.97 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the quarter. Cimpress makes up approximately 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Cimpress worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,191. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $920.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.56.

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 and have sold 88,662 shares worth $2,561,804. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

