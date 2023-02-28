Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
NYSE:BRN opened at $2.45 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
