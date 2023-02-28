Barrett Business Services (BBSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI):

2/28/2023 – Barrett Business Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2023 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

BBSI traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. 90,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,300. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a market cap of $668.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

