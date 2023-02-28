Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BAS opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.92. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

