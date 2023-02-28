Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.66 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.77. 876,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,049. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

