Beldex (BDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.55 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $145.64 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.36 or 0.06937535 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025031 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

