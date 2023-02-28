Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.52. 289,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

