Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.