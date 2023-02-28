Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 271.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 817,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 735,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 540,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.39. 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $148.65. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

