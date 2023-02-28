Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 952,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.74. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.