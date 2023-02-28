Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. BrandyTrust Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth $1,740,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Clorox by 71.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,241. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

