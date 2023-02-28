Benchmark Raises Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $19.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.62. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118,611 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $28,491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

