Berenberg Bank Raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,740

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,440 ($17.38) to GBX 1,740 ($21.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIK. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.17) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,884 ($22.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,728.50 ($20.86) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,677.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,470.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 6,714.29%.

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,550.26). Company insiders own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

