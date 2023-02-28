Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 24

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.41 ($0.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.19. The firm has a market cap of £287.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
