Berenberg Bank Trims Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Target Price to GBX 24

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.41 ($0.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.19. The firm has a market cap of £287.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

