Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Sold by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Better World Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Better World Acquisition worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWAC. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3,042.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 952,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 922,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Tuesday. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.