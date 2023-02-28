BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BANFP opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.