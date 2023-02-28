BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BGC Partners traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 620355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

