BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BGC Partners traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 620355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
BGC Partners Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.