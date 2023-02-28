BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 325.4% from the January 31st total of 705,200 shares. Currently, 37.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 1,040,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,343. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.07. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.