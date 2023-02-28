Biglari (NYSE:BH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Biglari Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BH stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443. Biglari has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Biglari by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biglari by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

